folder PROJECT BASED You can create projects containing voice-overs to keep things nice and organized, ordering a project is just clicks away.

create EASY VOICE-OVER CREATION Create a voice-over by selecting the voice-over artist, choosing the language, adding your script, and giving us a note or two.

supervisor_account COLLABORATE Work together with colleagues or teammates for great productivity by using the project's access token.

timelapse QUICK We've built the system in such a way that you are able to focus the project and get your voice-overs quickly and free of stress.